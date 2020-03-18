Latest Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh on 18 March

Public places shut till Mar 31 in Khandwa

Department of health and family welfare has directed that all the marriage halls, gyms, public libraries, cinema halls, water parks and swimming pools should be kept closed till March 31, in order to ward off the deadly coronavirus in the state. Apart from this, all the training programmess and public functions will also be postponed till then.

During this period, representatives of the religious institutions have been requested not to organise religious ceremonies other than necessary.

Commissioner of archaeological department Pankaj Rag has issued orders to keep all the archaeological museums and state protected monuments in the state closed till further notice. During this period, the entry of visitors to all museums and monuments of the state will be completely restricted. District magistrate Tanvi Sundriyal instructed the officers of the district to ensure strict adherence to this order.

As a step towards raising awareness, Khandwa health officer Leela Mandlekar and women supervisor Neeta Joseph distributed pamphlets regarding symptoms, prevention and cure of the virus at the local bus stand and railway station on Tuesday.

Passengers were told to wash their hands with soap and water repeatedly, cover their nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing, consume plenty of fluids and nutritious food, avoid going to crowded places, and not to travel unnecessarily.

For any assistance during the journey, they were asked to contact toll free number 104.