Latest Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh on 18 March

Public places shut till Mar 31 in Khandwa
Department of health and family welfare has directed that all the marriage halls, gyms, public libraries, cinema halls, water parks and swimming pools should be kept closed till March 31, in order to ward off the deadly coronavirus in the state. Apart from this, all the training programmess and public functions will also be postponed till then.
During this period, representatives of the religious institutions have been requested not to organise religious ceremonies other than necessary.
Commissioner of archaeological department Pankaj Rag has issued orders to keep all the archaeological museums and state protected monuments in the state closed till further notice. During this period, the entry of visitors to all museums and monuments of the state will be completely restricted. District magistrate Tanvi Sundriyal instructed the officers of the district to ensure strict adherence to this order.
As a step towards raising awareness, Khandwa health officer Leela Mandlekar and women supervisor Neeta Joseph distributed pamphlets regarding symptoms, prevention and cure of the virus at the local bus stand and railway station on Tuesday.
Passengers were told to wash their hands with soap and water repeatedly, cover their nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing, consume plenty of fluids and nutritious food, avoid going to crowded places, and not to travel unnecessarily.
For any assistance during the journey, they were asked to contact toll free number 104.
Gardens, gyms shutdown after corona in Nagda
Administration is taking extreme measures to stave off coronavirus in the state, and a step towards that all major public places have been shutdown and rate of railway platform ticket has been increased by five times.
The council in Nagda has closed the gardens and gyms until further notice. On Tuesday, health officer Kanhaiyalal Chauhan supervised the process of spraying disinfectant in ten wards of the town and undertool inspections in various organisations. Chauhan told that masks have been distributed to sanitation workers as a preventive measure for coronavirus and the department is mulling to provide the same to all the citizens free of cost, or at a minimal cost. Engineer Jitendra Patel said that Sambhav Garden, Atal Nisag Garden, Mini Garden and gyms operated by the council have also been closed down till further notice. Patel said that after the school declared holidays, the gardens were closed as children started thronging there for playing.
Religious fairs, festivities cancelled in Neemuch
Keeping in view public health and safety as per the instructions of the World Health Organisation, all the religious organisation have unanimously decided to cancel all religious events, festive fairs and other celebrations slated to be held in the district.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the Bhadawamata Sansthan members, religious leaders, community heads, heads of voluntary organisations, and doctors at the collectorate.
Shailesh Joshi of Sarva Samaj Janajagaran Samiti suggested that health security should be given utmost importance instead of faith in view of coronavirus, and that all religious festivals, fairs, ceremonies should be canceled.
Mahamandaleshwar Sureshanand Shastri has appealed to the general public not to attend religious festivals, fairs and crowded places, and to self quarantine as much as possible. A social worker Snehlata Sharma suggested that masks and sanitisers be provided to people.
Collector Jitendra Singh Raje and superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Roy informed the gathering about the security measures being taken by the administration.
Additional collector Vinay Kumar Dhoka, district panchayat CEO Bhavya Mittal, additional superintendent of police Rajeev Kumar Mishra, SDM SL Shakya, CSP Rakesh Mohan Shukla and other administrative officers were present.
Collector inspects jail, mask making units in Barwani
Collector Amit Tomar, chief medical and health officer Dr Anita Singare and nodal officer Dr Laxmi Mahore conducted a surprise inspection of Barwani Central Jail on Tuesday.
He also gave necessary instructions to the jailer SB Sharan to organise awareness programmes on coronavirus for inmates.
The officials inspected the hand washing system available at the security center built at the second gate of the Jail.
They all washed their hands with the soap provided and dried their hands with a paper napkin.
During this time, the jailer said that every sentry, officer and detainee going through the second security gate has been told to wash their hands like this. This system has been installed as a precaution to stave off the virus.
The jailer was directed to ensure that visitors wash their hands properly before meeting the inmates. Phone and other equipments should also be cleaned regularly with disinfectant sprays.
Tomar also tasted the food made for inmates and interacted with the inmates. He praised the quality of food being served.
Tomar also inspected the making of masks to be used by inmates and learnt about the making process from inmates engaged.
In view of the large number of masks being made in jail, he also directed the officials of health department to purchase these masks on priority.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)