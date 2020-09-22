Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on September 23

Two more ministers in Madhya Pradesh government tested positive for Covid -19 on Tuesday. Cabinet ministers Mahendra Singh Sisodia and Hardeep Singh Dang were diagnosed with the infection. So far 12 ministers including the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan have tested positive for the virus. Govardhan Dangi, a Congress MLA from Biaora died due to Covid 19 last week.

Dang is minister for new and renewable energy, environment and an MLA from Suwasra, Mandsaur, while Sisodia heads panchayat and rural development department. The two ministers have been admitted to Chirayu Medical College.

The state corona tally stood at 1,10,986 on Tuesday, with toll 2035. The corona positive percentage is 14.5. As per health department, 2819 new cases were reported on Tuesday. During the day 17698 samples were tested across the state. There are 22646 active cases, while 86030 people have recuperated.

Indore accounts for 20,383 positive cases and 509 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 16822 cases and toll to 364 deaths. Ujjain reported 2671 positive cases with 89 deaths, while the figure at Jabalpur stands at 8136 cases. Burhanpur recorded 679 while Neemuch has 1843 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1363 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 2956. Morena recorded 2478 cases while Mandsaur has 1433 cases and Dhar has recorded 1907 cases. Dewas has reported 1180 Cases. Sagar recorded 2093 cases.

Tikamgarh has 722 cases and Raisen has recorded 1101 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 828 cases. Sheopur has 770 cases and Rewa has 1502 cases while Rajgarh has 1189 and Barwani recorded 1666 cases. Chhindwara has 1026 and Vidisha has 1511 cases. Shajapur has 800 cases while Damoh has 1400 cases. Datia has 1132 cases while Satna has 1246 cases and Jhabua has 1179 cases.

Panna has 570 cases and Balaghat has 809 cases while Sehore has 1355 cases. Hoshangabad has 1257 cases and Narsingpur has 1918 cases while Betul has 1568 cases and Shivpuri has 1932 cases. Ratlam recorded 1792 cases. Chhattarpur has 1091 cases. Ashok Nagar has 420 and Agar-Malwa has reported 355 cases. Sidhi has reported 647 cases, Singrauli 669, while Shahdol has 1572 cases. Guna has 651 cases, while Anuppur has 882 and Alirajpur 910 cases.