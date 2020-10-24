Latest coronavirus news from MP districts on October 25

Corona positive rate was near about three per cent for second consecutive day in Madhya Pradesh. On Saturday, it was 3.1 percent while on Friday, it was 3 per cent.

Even after decline, districts like Betul and Sagar reported high number of corona cases. Betul reported 35 positive cases while Sagar reported 27 positive cases. Balaghat reported 24 positives cases. Satna-Rewa collectively reported 32 positive cases. Satna reported 17 and Rewa reported 15 positive cases.

State reported 1,004 new cases on Saturday taking the tally to 1,66,298 on Saturday. Toll went to 2875 with 20 new deaths. Active cases were 1,1477 while 1,51,946 recovered till Saturday. About 31,695 samples were sent for testing. 152 cases were rejected.

Fifteen districts - Neemuch, Barwani, Katni, Jhabua, Chhatarpur, Datia, Sidhi, Seoni, Alirajpur, Bhind, Shajapur, Seopur, Tikamgarh, Guna, Panna, Burhanpur, Agar Malwa - either have five or below five corona cases in the state. Ashoknagar, Dindori, Tikamgarh reported no case.

Indore reported 271 positive cases taking its tally to 33,054 positive cases and tolls to 674 while Bhopal reported 191 positives cases and taking tally to 23,490. Toll went to 466. Jabalpur reported 61 positive cases taking the tally to 12,482. Gwalior reported 53 positive cases and its tally was 12,079.