Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: BJP, Congress begin to fight over corona vaccine

Corona vaccine has yet to see the light of the day, but politics over it has begun in run-up to the by-polls in the state.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has announced that free-of-cost corona vaccine will be given to the poor.

Chouhan’s statement came in the wake of BJP’s manifesto for Bihar assembly elections that people will be vaccinated against corona free of cost.

The Congress has begun to corner the state government over the issue. At a meeting in Suwasra, MPCC president Kamal Nath said the vaccine had yet to see the light of the day, but the BJP has begun to make false promises over it.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta wanted to know the reason for vaccinating only the poor against the disease.

He demanded that everyone should be vaccinated free of cost against the disease.

There are 1.66 lakh patients in the state, and nearly 2,855 have already died of it.

Everybody is waiting for the vaccine. It is expected the vaccine will be available in market by January-end. It has, however, become a poll issue.