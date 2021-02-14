Late DSP’s daughter-in-law attacked with petrol bomb two days before court hearing

BHOPAL: Daughter-in law of a DSP, who was killed two years ago, was attacked by some unidentified miscreants with petrol bomb in Awadhpuri on Friday night. The woman- Rakhi Chaudhary- an eye-witness in her father-in-law’s murder case, was to appear in a court hearing on Monday. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gorelal Ahirwar was shot two years ago and the prime accused in the case is serving jail term. Miscreants had even set ablaze two of her family’s cars at her home in Sangam Garden. Awadhpuri police have booked unidentified men and launched a manhunt to trace the culprits.

The woman’s husband Santosh Chaudhary, a BHMS doctor, said the two men reached his home on Friday late night and set on fire their cars. In the incident, a Scorpio was burnt, while another car was partially damaged.

Chaudhary said when the miscreants were damaging the four-wheeler, his wife Rakhi hearing the car alert siren went to the balcony to check. Seeing her on the balcony, one of the accused hurled a bottle at her, said Chaudhar, adding that the bottle was filled with some flammable oil and damaged a sofa set placed in the balcony. Again on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, around 03:30 am, the miscreants tried to attack their clinic located around one-kilometer from their house.

Investigation officer Prem Singh Thakur said the faces of the miscreants were visible in CCTV footage accessed from the area and a search has been launched to nab them.