Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Kuno National Park Reopens On October 5 Sans Cheetah Sighting | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kuno National Park will open for tourists on Sunday but tourists won’t be able to see the majestic cheetahs as they are inside the enclosures. Hence, the visiting tourists have to satiate their desire by seeing other wild animals of Kuno.

“All cheetahs are inside enclosures. Hence, tourists won’t be able to see cheetahs. There is plan to release cheetahs in the wild but so far date is not decided,” Kuno National Park field director Uttam Kumar Sharma said.

All the national parks and tiger reserves were opened for tourists on October 1 but Kuno administration postponed the date of opening gates to tourists as rivers flowing through the Kuno were in spate.

Negligible footfall As for tourist footfall, it is less in comparison to other national parks or tiger reserves. The annual footfall of tourist is equal to arrival of tourists in a day at any famous national park or tiger reserve in the state.

