Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Lord Krishna’s birth to be a ‘priestly’ affair this year

BHOPAL: Corona pandemic has deprived people of public celebration of Jansmashtami, scheduled for Wednesday.
Temples in city will be shut after 10pm. For the first time, Bhopalites will celebrate this festival in their houses. However, they will have the option of visiting temples from 5.30am to 10pm. District administration has made it clear that all temples must follow corona- protection norms.
Birla Mandir manager told Free Press that the temple would open for devotees from 5.30am to 10 pm. Entry of visitors would be allowed only after thermal screening and sanitization, he said. However, no devotee would be allowed to offer Prasad.
For the first time, Lord Krishna’s birthday would be celebrated in presence of a handful of people, including priests and management members. The public would be missing. “We used to prepare around 50 kg ‘Dhaniya Panjari’ as prasad but now it is reduced to 3kg to 4kg,” said K K Pandey.
A few temples have however opted for live streaming of Janmashtami function through social media like Facebook, twitter, Instagram and YouTube
President of BHEL Yadav Sabha Evam Shrikrishna Mandir Samiti, Rajendra Singh said this time Janmashtami function would be streamed live on Facebook page of the samiti. It will start with Mangal Abhishek of Lord Radha-Krishna at 6am to 7am followed by hawan from 7am, special darshan of Radha-Krishna from 9am, Akhand Hare Krishna Kritan of 12 hours from 10am, Bhagvad Gita recital from 4pm to 5pm. In the evening, aarti will start at 7pm, followed by special discourse, Radha- Krishna Aarti (7.30pm-8.45pm) and maha Abhishek (12am), he said.
Similarly, Pt. Chandrashekhar Tiwari, manager of Maa Vaishno Dham Aadarh Nau Durga, Bhopal said this time people can darshan Janmashtami function on the temple’s YouTube, Facebook, twitter and Instagram accounts due to Covid-19.
