Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Lord Krishna’s birth to be a ‘priestly’ affair this year

BHOPAL: Corona pandemic has deprived people of public celebration of Jansmashtami, scheduled for Wednesday.

Temples in city will be shut after 10pm. For the first time, Bhopalites will celebrate this festival in their houses. However, they will have the option of visiting temples from 5.30am to 10pm. District administration has made it clear that all temples must follow corona- protection norms.

Birla Mandir manager told Free Press that the temple would open for devotees from 5.30am to 10 pm. Entry of visitors would be allowed only after thermal screening and sanitization, he said. However, no devotee would be allowed to offer Prasad.

For the first time, Lord Krishna’s birthday would be celebrated in presence of a handful of people, including priests and management members. The public would be missing. “We used to prepare around 50 kg ‘Dhaniya Panjari’ as prasad but now it is reduced to 3kg to 4kg,” said K K Pandey.