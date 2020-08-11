'Jai Shri Krishna': US' first Hindu lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard finds 'guidance and hope' in Bhagavad Gita

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, the festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, United States' first-ever Hindu lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard spoke about the importance of Bhagavad Gita, especially in today's uncertain times.

Gabbard noted that the challenges we face today as individuals and society are tremendous. She said, "2020 is certainly a year that will not be forgotten. For most, if not all of us, it has brought many unexpected changes. Changes to our daily routines, our work, and even our relationships. But whenever we are put into difficult situations, it gives us the opportunity to take shelter in the loving protection of the Supreme Lord, our Supreme Friend. It propels us to reflect upon and draw upon the lessons we've learned from the past, an also to consider what changes we can make to live a better life now and in the future."

Gabbard recalled her time in the Middle East where there was danger at every step and new uncertainties each day. The lawmaker said she then found shelter in the Bhagavad Gita. 'The Song of God', spoken by Shri Krishna, is full of transcendental wisdom, that is as relevant today as it was 5,000 years ago when it was spoken, she said.

"On this holy day of Janmasthami, when we celebrate the appearance of Shri Krishna in this world, it is the perfect time to reflect on his sublime instructions which are like a transcendental lifeline," the Congresswoman said.

"When we are blown here and there by the strong winds of change when giant waves are crashing upon us, when we are feeling unsteady, lost, adrift, the Bhagavad Gita offers us hope and guidance," she added.

Watch Video: