Kota newborn death affect: Bhopal govt hospitals focus on sanitation, put staff on alert

BHOPAL: Kamla Nehru hospitals as well as Hamidia Hospital, which are referral hospitals, are updating facilities to deal with Kota like incidence where deaths of 106 new born babies within a few weeks have shocked the country.

Both the hospitals have put doctors as well as paramedical staff and sanitation staff on an alert. They have focused immediately at their own level on maintaining the hygiene and the sanitation as infants develop infection easily.

Over 100 incubators are in Kamla Nehru hospital but there are 13 ventilators in Hamidia Hospital. With limited ventilators, Hamidia Hospital has long wait list. Administration has focused on proper sanitation in wards specially pediatric ward. Doctors said that infants attract infection so hospital administration has instructed for ensuring proper sanitation. Kamla Nehru Hospital is a well known Maternity hospital with all nursing homes facilities.

Visitors are expected to cooperate in maintaining hygiene. They are not in private hospital but they spit in government run hospitals. So they should also cooperate.

Even Ayush Medical Association (AMA) has demanded upgradtion of medical facilities in primary health centre and community health centre which generally lack medical facilities in any state.

AMA president Dr Rakesh Pandey said, “Main focus should be on primary health centre and community health centre as they lack facilities in any state. So to deal with Kota like incidence, there must be alert medical system in the state.”

We try to do our best with present facilities: MS Hamidia Hospital Dr AK Shrivastava said, “We try our level best to ensure medical facilities to all with present facilities. If doctor follows proper protocol, then the doctor will not be caught on wrong foot.” I have ensured that four times in a day, there must be proper cleaning with phenyl for proper sanitation and hygiene in wards.”