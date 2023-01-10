Khelo India Youth Games 2022: State wrestling squad all set for Khelo India Youth Games dangal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 22-wrestler squad has been selected to represent Madhya Pradesh in Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) to be held in the state from January 30 to February 11.

Madhya Pradesh athletes are preparing themselves for the event and are currently competing in trials to get a berth in KIYG 2022.

During the ongoing trials, 22 wrestlers are all set for KIYG dangal. The list includes Shivani Sharma in 53-kg girls’ category, Pooja Rana in 61kg weight category and Anushka in 65-kg category. All three of them are training at Madhya Pradesh State Martial Arts Academy (wrestling), Bhopal.

The boys’ category includes Babi Malviya in 60 kg category and Shivendra Pal in the 71 kg category. The KIYG wrestling competitions will be held at Tatya Tope Stadium from February 7 to 11.