Khelo India University Games: Athletes from state varsities make opponents sweat for medals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Athletes from several educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh are making their opponents sweat for gold in different events at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2023 being held in Uttar Pradesh.

Fencing

The women's fencing team of Rabindranath Tagore University won bronze medal at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The fencing team won bronze in the women's epee team event. The team consisted of Khushi Dabhade, Pragya Singh, Pooja Dangi, and Anjali Bathre. The team coach was Harish Gupta.

Judo

Four judokas from private universities in Bhopal won medals in their respective weight categories. Nandini Vats outshone her opponents in 70-kg weight category and won gold medal.

Vats defeated judoka from Odisha in the quarterfinals. In semi-finals, she knocked out her opponent. In the finals, she defeated Fayaz of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, with Ippon and won gold.

In men's category, Mohit Sherawat of a private university in Bhopal won silver in 81-kg weight category. In the women's category, Reva Rawat won a gold medal in 63-kg category. Kavya Balhara won a bronze medal in 52-kg category.

Archery

Womens’ team of Rani Durgavati University won bronze medal in Compound Team event. The team consisted of Muskan Kirar, Sristhi Singh, Raginee Markoo and Sabika Zaidi. The womens’ team won medal after defeating the team from Guru Kashi University by scoring 221-209. All the athletes received training at Madhya Pradesh State Archery Academy.Muskan Kirar won silver medal in individual event by scoring 143-144.