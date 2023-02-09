Khelo India 2022: Rowing competitions conclude with Madhya Pradesh lifting overall championship trophy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 rowing competitions concluded on Thursday in Bhopal's Upper Lake, with Madhya Pradesh rowers winning home the overall championship trophy in the men's category in their home waters and the second-place trophy in the women's category.

In Rowing Madhya Pradesh rowers came in first and lifted the overall championship trophy in the boys’ category. Haryana rowers came in second and became the first runners-up, whereas Odisha rowers came in third and became the second runners-up.

In the girls’ category, Kerala rowers came in first and lifted the overall championship trophy. Haryana took up the second position and became the first runner-up, whereas host Madhya Pradesh clinched the second runner-up trophy and came third.

Water sports like canoeing, kayaking, rowing, and slalom were included for the first time in the history of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022. Madhya Pradesh's water ninjas gave tough competition to other states as they mostly grabbed the top position in every discipline. In slalom MP, water ninjas won all four golds that were at stake.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)