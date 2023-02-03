Khelo India 2022: Madhya Pradesh leads with 11 medals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): "This is just the beginning," this is what Madhya Pradesh athletes said after clinching eight gold and three silver at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2022. On fourth day of the ongoing multidisciplinary sporting event, state athletes won four gold and three silver making Madhya Pradesh’s medal tally 11, including 8 gold and 3 silver.

In the previous edition of KIYG (2021) that was organised in Haryana, the Madhya Pradesh contingent won a total of 12 gold medals, but in 2022, MP won 8 gold medals on just day 4. "This is just the beginning," is what the MP athletes said after winning the medals. It is safe to say that MP athletes are determined to be in the top three on their home soil and make history at KIYG 2022.

MP athletes said, "Sporting events like mallakhamb, hockey, and rowing that Madhya Pradesh is known for are yet to begin." We are sure that MP will win more than 12 golds in KIYG 2022. "It'll be a medal rain once mallakhamb, hockey, and rowing begin."

Madhya Pradesh Medal Tally on day 4

Events and Medals

Shooting, Two gold

Kayaking and Canoeing, Six gold and three silver

