Khelo India 2022: Day 5 fixture of Bhopal edition

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the fifth day of the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2022, four sports disciplines will be played in different parts of the city, including boxing, volleyball (men's and women’s finals), shooting, kayaking and canoeing, and athletics.

Athletics competitions will be the new thing in town on February 3, as the competitions are beginning here at Tatya Tope Stadium, Bhopal.

Volleyball competitions will conclude today with final matches between Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in the women's category and Gujarat and Haryana in the men's category. The final matches of volleyball in both the men's and women's categories will be played on Friday at the Indoor Hall, Sports Authority of India Bhopal Center.

Shooting events will continue as they are at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy. Similarly, different kayaking and canoeing events will continue.

