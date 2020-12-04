Madhya Pradesh: Motorcycle thief gang busted in Khargone dist: 3 arrested with 2 stolen bikes, 1 motorcycle engine

Khargone: Balakwada police have busted a motorcycle theives’ gang and have arrested three persons in this connection. They have seized two stolen motorbikes and one motorcycle engine. The police acted on directives of Inspector General of Police Indore Yogesh Deshmukh to curb motorcycle thefts in Khargone district.

On December 2, sub inspector Tiwari of Balakwada police station received a tip that a group of motorcycle thieves were hiding in forest near Patiyapura. He constituted a team and reached the spot. There, they arrested three accused after a siege.