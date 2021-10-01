Khandwa LS bypolls: Surendra Singh Shera intensifies lobbying, Digvijaya congratulates Arun Yadav

BHOPAL: Lobbying for Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency is intensifying as the last date for filing of nomination is getting close. Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera has intensified lobbying to get a ticket for his wife Jaishri. On the other hand, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tweeted congratulating Arun Yadav indicating that his name has been finalized.

An Independent MLA from Burhanpur, Shera had visited New Delhi recently to meet Congress state chief Kamal Nath and other senior leaders. For the past several days he has been in touch with all senior leaders trying to get the Lok Sabha ticket for his wife.

Shera reached Congress state headquarters on Friday and met office bearers. Talking to media persons, Shera said that the name of his wife should appear in any survey conducted by any agency. “I have met and urged Kamal Nath to consider the name of my wife Jaishri and I am very confident that she will emerge winner in the survey,” said Shera.

Shera also admitted that he had visited Delhi and was in touch with Congress leaders. “I have no qualm in admitting facts. Jaishri is popular in the area and she is the winning candidate,” he added.

On the other hand, most of the senior Congress leaders admit in private that the candidature of senior Congress leader and former state president Arun Yadav is almost finalized. “Yadav has been working on the ground for the past several months. His name is final,” commented a senior leader.

Congress leader and former CM Digvijay Singh tweeted on Thursday congratulating Arun Yadav. Actually, Yadav had tweeted his programme for training of block, mandalam and sector office bearers scheduled on October 1. Replying to the tweet, Digvijay Singh wrote Shubhkamnayein Arun (Best wishes).

Senior Congress leaders interpret the tweet by Digvijay Singh as an endorsement of Yadav’s candidature as final.

Last date of filing nomination is October 8, before which BJP and the Congress have to declare the names. Congress sources say that they could declare the names of candidates by October 5.

