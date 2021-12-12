Katni: Panic grips villagers as two tiger cubs spotted in Jhiriya village

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped Jhiriya village under Barhi forest range, around 65KM from Katni district headquarters, on Sunday morning when two cubs of a tigress were spotted.

According to villagers, the cubs were sighted near a house of a villager identified as Ram Naresh Sahu in the village.

As the news about tiger cubs' presence in the village spread like wildfire, a large number of people from nearby areas thronged to watch them.

On getting information, a police team and forest officials rushed to the spot and vacated the area.

Deputy Ranger Ram Yash Mishra said a rescue team from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve was coming. “We have informed them. They will be reaching here” Mishra said.

He added that the presence of cubs indicated that their mother would also be present in the area. “There is much possibility that their mother will be here. Therefore, we have issued an alert in the area and have also stopped locals’ movement,” he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 04:42 PM IST