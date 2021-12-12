Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan announces Rs 1 crore, government job to martyr Jintendra Kumar’s wife

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has announced to give Rs 1 crore to the family of martyr Naik Jitendra Kumar Verma, who along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 11 others was killed in the helicopter crash that took place at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Chouhan also announced that Verma’s wife would be given a government job.

“A school will be named after Verma’s name and also a memorial of the martyr will be built,” Chouhan tweeted.

Chouhan has reached the native village of Verma’s to take part in the funeral.

Earlier on Sunday morning, the mortal remains of Verma arrived at the state hanger in Bhopal, where military officials, public representatives, administration officials and common people paid their tribute to the brave heart.

Later, the body was taken to Verma’s ancestral village Dhamanda in Sehore district for the funeral.

13 people were killed when the IAF's helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8. Those who died in the crash include CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 02:58 PM IST