Katni: Murder accused consumes poison in courtroom after hearing life imprisonment

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A murder and rape accused consumed poison (pesticide) in district courtroom after hearing life imprisonment sentence in Katni on Thursday, the police said on Friday.

As soon as the incident occurred, the police admitted the accused to the district hospital and according to reports, he was out of danger.

The accused was identified as Basant Kushwaha. Kuthla police of the district arrested him for raping and killing a minor girl in 2016. He was then presented in court and was sent to jail. After that he came out on bail and he had final hearing in his case on December 30.

Basant reached court along with the poison. The judge found him guilty and sentenced him life imprisonment in section 302, seven years imprisonment in section 201, ten years of rigorous imprisonment in section 363 & 376 and imposed a fine of Rs 8000.

As soon as Basant heard the verdict, he took out the pesticide from his pocket and gulped it in front of everyone in the courtroom.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 08:02 PM IST