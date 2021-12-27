Katni cops work out Rs 15L theft case, arrest two

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): The city police claimed to have arrested two persons, including a juvenile, for stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 15 lakh on November 17, officials said on Monday.

According to reports, the theft was committed in a hotel in the city when a wedding ceremony was being held.

One of the accused is 18-year-old, and the other is just 13, the police said, adding that a sum of Rs 4 lakh and the stolen ornaments were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Jain said that the wedding ceremony of Abhinesh Singh Baghel, a resident of Barhata village under the Vijayraghavgarh police station, was being celebrated on November 17.

The family members of Abhinesh were staying in a room in a well-known hotel in the city.

When the family members returned to the hotel room after completing the rituals, they found cash and ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh missing.

The police registered a case against some unidentified thieves and sifted through the CCTV footage in which the photographs of the burglars were found.

The police came to know that the accused were in Kadiasashi village in Rajgarh district.

A team rushed to the spot and arrested the duo from the village. They confessed to having committed the crime, the police said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:26 PM IST