Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 03:52 PM IST

Bhopal: ‘21% cases at cyber police stations related to crime against women and social media’

A total of 956 cases were registered against the cyber fraudsters in all the 13 cyber zonal labs including Bhopal cyber police station.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 21 % of the cases registered at cyber police stations across the state were related to crime against women and social media, said additional director of police (cyber), Yogesh Deshmukh.

He made the above remark during talking to the media persons on Monday. A total of 956 cases were registered against the cyber fraudsters in all the 13 cyber zonal labs including Bhopal cyber police station.

Deshmukh said that 52 % of the cases were related to financial fraud. Recently, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed to establish a cyber desk in every police station of the state.

A detailed plan has been prepared on the instructions of the CM and a forensic mobile unit will be established in every district. In the first phase as many as 100 cyber consultants will be appointed, Deshmukh added.

Deshmush further said that most of the cyber fraud cases were related to Jharkhand and west Bengal. The state police would contact the officials of other states and arrest the accused if the case registered against them in the state, Deshmukh added.

