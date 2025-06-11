Katni Collector Pulls Up PHE Officials For Poor Ranking In CM Helpline Complaints | FP Photo

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dileep Kumar Yadav has directed the officials of the Public Health Engineering to improve their ranking in disposing of complaints filed through CM Helpline. Yadav pulled up the officials for the ranking of the department.

The issue came up for discussion at the time-limit meeting presided over by Yadav on Monday. The collector reviewed the progress of work on CM Helpline, e-KYC, CM Dashboard, and other projects. Chief executive officer of the district panchayat Shishir Gemawat was also present.

He directed the officials of all the departments to work out the complaints lying pending for more than 5 0 days.

He asked the officials to invite farmers to Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. He also said that the campaign should be popularised. Yadav was angry with the officers who were absent from the meeting.

Yadav also said that seeds and fertilisers should be available because of the ensuing monsoon when the farmers will sow seeds for crops. The collector said RIOs should be put on duty at the selling centres to ensure proper distribution of fertilisers and seeds.

He also reviewed the weekly progress of E-KYC and directed the officials of the civic body to speed up the work and bring to 50%. Yadav directed the RTO to check the school buses and commercial vehicles, their fitness certificates, registration and insurance papers.