Kathak danseuse Alpana Vajpeyi and classical vocalist Bhuvanesh Komkali open up on 'magic of sawan'

Bhopal: The month of Sawan has been associated with Indian classic music since time immemorial. From Valmiki to Kalidas and from Jaidev to Rabindranath Tagore all praised the beauty of this month in their works.

Keeping that in view, Club literati, Bhopal had organised 'Sangeet Ka Saavan’ on Zoom App. The session dealt with how this month has caught the imagination of poets and musicians. The conflation of ideas and musical instruments has spawned some wonderful compositions.

Kathak danseuse Alpana Vajpeyi and classical vocalist Bhuvanesh Komkali were special guests of the session. Had it been the song of sawan it would have showered on a particular place and at a particular time but music of Sawan (Sangeet ka Sawan) pours down on any place in any season, said Alpana adding that one can bathe in it and purify one's soul. Alpana is a Kathak dancer of Raigad gharana. She has learned the talent of Kathak by Chakradhar Dance Center, Bhopal, Pt Karthikram and his equally capable son Pt Ramlal has been her mentors. She performed brilliantly around the world at many festivals like India Festivals and has also performed in Kathak Festival, Kathak, Pargat Nritya Mahostava, HCL Music Program etc.

Smimilarly, Bhuvanesh said, “Indian culture is an ocean where mingles all religions. And raga ‘Miyan Mallhar’ is an example of it.” Bhuvanesh is a disciple of Vasundhara Komakali and Madhup Mudgal. He is currently engaged in enriching Pandit Kumar Gandharva's music archives using the latest digital technology. He has composed the music for the Hindi feature film 'Devi Ahilya'.

The one-and-a-half-hour melodious evening came to an end with the jugalbandi of both the artists on a Thumari 'Mai kaise aaun balama'. A musical presentation on the symbols of Sawan has also been seen during the event by the performers. Apart from this, eternal love of Radha-Krishna, lightning, cuckoo, peacock, shringar, phuhar etc. symbols have also been talked about.

President of the club Seema Raizada introduced the moderator for the session Neena Srivastava, a singer and a music professor at Sarojini Naidu College Bhopal.