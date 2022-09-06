Karam Dam leakage: Cong in Bhopal submits memorandum to EOW

Congress delegation handing over a memorandum on Tuesday in Bhopal seeking an inquiry into the leakage in Karam Dam in Dhar district | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of the Congress party reached the office of Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and submitted a memorandum to conduct an inquiry into the leakage occurred in Karam Dam of Dhar district, which had created threat to human lives and also had misused funds, here on Tuesday.

People from 18 villages had to be shifted after the dam developed cracks on August 11. It could not handle the water in its reservoir. After channels were dug to release water, danger to lives was averted, but a portion of the dam was washed away.

Congress spokesperson Avnish Bundela told media that huge financial and technical irregularities had taken place while building the dam. It was constructed by spending a whopping Rs 304 crore. He alleged that the state in place of taking serious actions against senior officers, had suspended lower-ranked officers, just to show their power and influence.

He also alleged that not only the Karam Dam had faced a leakage, another canal constructed by the same company which had constructed the Karam Dam also got damaged in the rains. The Congress leaders demanded a judicial inquiry into the irregularities and also blacklist the construction company.