Kamal Patel speaks to Narmadapuram girl in Ukraine

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Four students from Narmadapuram including a girl, studying medical science in Ukraine, are stuck in that country, parents of these children said on Saturday.

They are Naivedya Sunania, Ashutosh Chouhan, Harsh Nagar and Tanuja.

One of the students, Naivedya, son of Daulat Ram Sunaina, is in Ukrain. His father urged the district administration to help him to bring his son back to the country.

Immediately after hearing his problem, the district administration dashed off a letter to the home secretary to help the worried parents of Naivedya.

Similarly, the parents of Rahul Rai Ashutosh Chouhan requested the administration to bring both of them back to India.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh began to make efforts to bring the children back home.

The officials of the district administration also spoke to the parents of those students who are stuck in Ukraine and advised them to keep patience.

According to the parents, Naivedya and Rahul are stuck in Ukrain and Ashutosh is in Kharkiv. All of them are safe.

Agriculture minister of MP government Kamal Patel spoke to another student from Narmadapuram, Tanjua, through video calling. A resident of Itarsi, Tanuja is studying MBBS in Ukraine.

The family members of Tajuna are worried, but she said she was 500km away from the border and hale and hearty.

She told Patel that the university she was studying at was closed and there was no problem of food.

Patel advised Tanuja not to be worried and the prayers of every Indian are with her and that all efforts will be made to bring her back from Ukraine.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:29 PM IST