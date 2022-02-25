Narmadapuram: Rs 1L recovered from cyber frauds

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber cell of the Narmadapuram police has recovered over Rs 100,000 from online fraudsters, official sources said on Friday.

The money was transferred to the account holders. Superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh set up a help desk on January 31 to deal with the cyber fraud cases. The number of the help desk is7049126590.

A resident of Itarsi Atul Mahobia was duped of Rs 39,000. On January 28, Mahobia sent a complaint to the help desk which informed the cyber portal of the Government of India.

A sum of Rs 39,000 which the cyber frauds duped him of was transferred to his account.

Similarly, money withdrawn from the accounts of other people was transferred to their accounts.

Out of 22 complaints including 17 men and five women the police succeeded in working six cases.

Singh said that as the incidents of cyber crime were increasing, a help desk to deal with those cases was set up.

He appreciated the role of the desk in handling the complaints.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:23 PM IST