Kamal Nath govt likely to go for Muslim quota: MP Minister Hukum Singh Karada

BHOPAL: Water resource minister Hukum Singh Karada has said that Kamal Nath government is planning something better for Muslims of the state than Maharashtra, which has announced 5% reservation for Muslims recently.

Minister Karada said this in Agar Malwa district on Saturday. Talking to media, water resource minister said an agenda related to minorities is being prepared by the Kamal Nath government. ‘In few days you will see relaxation greater than the one offered by Maharashtra government,’ said Karada.

Replying to a question, he said that reservation for the members of minority community was in the offing. There is a process of declaration for which he said that he was not authorized. But this is for sure that a good message will be sent, added minister Karada.

Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra on Friday had announced 5% reservation for the minority community in educational institutions. A day after the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government announced it was planning to bring 5% reservation for Muslims in education institutions, Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister Hukum Singh Karada said the Kamal Nath government would soon leap ahead of Maharashtra in offering Muslims ‘relaxation’.

Minority Affairs Minister of Maharashtra Nawab Malik had announced in the Legislative Council that the government would soon bring a law to provide reservation to Muslims in education institutions. The 5% reservation given in educational institutes to Muslims in 2014 has been upheld by the High Court,’ he said. The court had not upheld reservations in jobs.