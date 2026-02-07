Bhopal News: Except Moong, Pulse Production Declined In Country; Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted on Saturday that production of pulses other than moong had declined in the country.

It was not in the interest of the nation that pulses had to be imported from foreign nations, he said, adding the country had to be made self -dependent in pulses.

Addressing the ‘Rashtriya Paramarsh evam Ranneeti Sammelan’ organised under the aegis of “Dalhan Aatmnirbharta Mission” at the Food Pulses Research Centre in Amlaha of Sehore district on Saturday, he said under the Dal Dalhan Aatmnirbharta Mission, Madhya Pradesh would get a budget amount of Rs 354 crore. The Centre would procure cent per cent crops of pulses.

To provide appropriate price to farmers, 1000 Dal Mills would be opened in the country, 55 of them in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shed light on the mission related to self-dependency in pulses, saying that the target of the mission was to increase pulse production to 350 lakh tonnes by 2030-31.

He said Madhya Pradesh was number one in pulse production in the nation and hence most of the benefit of the mission would go to the state’s farmers.

The Dalhan Mission was aimed at providing better seeds to farmers, ensuring modern storage and proper marketing. The scientific model of ICARDA (International Centre for Agriculture Research in Dry Areas) would provide a solid base to schemes of the state, he said , adding that Madhya Pradesh was the food basket of the country.

All crops secure

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that opposition is raising a hue and cry oiver India’s deal with the US, claiming that it would ruin Indian farmers. In reality, the interests of the farmers had been protected.

All crops were secure and there would be no import of wheat, rice, soya, poultry products, milk, paneer, ethanol and tobacco from the US.

He made this statement after the press conference of Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi.