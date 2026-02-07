Bhopal News: E-Rickshaw Ban On VIP Routes Fails, Accident Risk Rises

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The order banning e-rickshaws on designated VIP routes has failed to achieve its purpose, as these vehicles continue to operate openly on several restricted stretches with little enforcement.

The prohibition, issued on July 22, 2025, aimed to streamline vehicular flow and ensure free movement of emergency services and VIP fleets.

Following the directive, traffic police conducted awareness drives for e-rickshaw drivers for several days and later initiated action against those found violating the rules.

Despite these measures, e-rickshaws are still seen on the banned routes, even during peak hours, slowing down traffic. The ban had also triggered massive protests by e-rickshaw drivers soon after its announcement.

Traffic police officials said many drivers use internal lanes and alternate entry points to access the restricted stretches. Some reportedly enter the banned routes only to drop passengers who boarded earlier from non-restricted areas, avoiding picking up passengers from restricted zones.

Additional DCP (Traffic) Basant Kaul said enforcement action is on. If any e-rickshaw is found moving on banned routes, immediate action and challans are issued, he said, noting that drives against violators will continue.

Banned routes

According to the traffic department, the banned routes include Raj Bhavan to Polytechnic Crossing, Polytechnic Crossing to State Hangar, Boat Club area, Hamidia Road, Alpana to Bhopal Talkies, Apex Bank to Roshanpura, Link Road-1 (Board Office Square to Apex Bank), Katju Hospital Tiraaha to Rangmahal Tiraaha, Vande Mataram to 10 Number Stop, 10 Number Stop to National Hospital, Centre Point to Roshanpura, and GG Flyover.

The Boat Club and Raj Bhavan to Polytechnic Crossing stretches are considered especially risky. Steep inclines and sharp descents on these roads increase the likelihood of e-rickshaws overturning, potentially causing major accidents.