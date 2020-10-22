Jyotiradtya Scindia understanding BJP’s traditions, says Narendra Singh Tomar

Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has begun to understand the BJP’s traditions and culture, said Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

“I hope he will soon mingle with the party and become its strength,” Tomar said.

Tomar made the above statement at a press conference on Thursday.

Everyone should follow the order of the Gwalior bench of the high court, he said, adding that, he was also following it.

About Kamal Nath’s ‘item’ remark against Imarti Devi, Tomar said Rahul Gandhi did not seek an apology from the MPCC president from the bottom of his heart.

If Nath does not follow the party leader’s order he should face the music, Tomar said.

As the Congress does not have any issue for the upcoming by-elections, the party is trying to lower the level of politics, Tomar said.

The Congress is trying to deceive the voters by using cheap language, he said, adding that, the party was in power in the state for ten years and for 15 months, but it had no achievements.

For this reason, the party leaders are using such language as cannot be uttered in public, Tomar said.