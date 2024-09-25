 Justice Suresh Kait Takes Over As New Chief Justice Of Madhya Pradesh High Court From September 25
Updated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will take oath of the post on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel will administer the oath to new Chief Justice Kait at Raj Niwas. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and several other ministers of his Cabinet will be present at the oath ceremony. Beside them, senior judges of MP High Court and district courts, as well as some prominent lawyers will also attend Kait's oath ceremony.

Madhya Pradesh High Court had been without a Chief Justice since Justice Ravi Malimath retired this year on May 25. After his retirement, Justice Sheel Nagu was appointed as Acting Chief Justice. One month later, Justice Sheel Nagu was appointed as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

With taking the oath for the post, Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will replace Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva. MP High Court will now have a regular Chief Justice after former CJ Justice Malimath retired on May 25.

The Collegium, in its recommendation, stated that Justice Kait ranks fifth on the All India Seniority List of High Court Judges. He also holds seniority over the current Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.

