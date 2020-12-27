Journalism award in name of Mamaji in Madhya Pradesh to be restarted: Chief Minister Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the national award in journalism given by the state government in the name of Manikchand Vajpayee Mamaji will be restarted.

Chouhan made the above statement at Minto Hall on Sunday when he released a postal stamp on the birth centenary of Manikchand Vajpayee Mamaji. The public relations department organised the event where the chief minister was the chief guest.

Chouhan said the previous Congress government had stopped the Manikchand Award in journalism. He also threw light on the life of Manikchand Vajpayee. A nationalist to the core, he was a journalist par excellence and a down-to-earth person, Chouhan said.

The state government will start giving the award in the name of Manikchand Vajpayee and continue the one being conferred in the name of Rajendra Mathur, he said.

Former governor of Haryana and Tripura Kaptan Singh Solanki presided over the function. He said Mamaji had spent his whole life serving the people and laid emphasis on institutions. Solanki said Mamaji had been jailed during the Emergency.