 JEE Aspirant From Madhya Pradesh Dies By Suicide In Kota
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalJEE Aspirant From Madhya Pradesh Dies By Suicide In Kota

JEE Aspirant From Madhya Pradesh Dies By Suicide In Kota

No suicide note was recovered from his room, and the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
JEE Aspirant From Madhya Pradesh Dies By Suicide In Kota |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student from district Anuupur taking coaching for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Kota, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of his hostel here, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma said that the 18-year-old student Vivek Kumar, a resident of Annupur in Madhya Pradesh, had been preparing for JEE at a coaching institute here since April. He had allegedly jumped from the sixth floor around midnight.

No suicide note was recovered from his room, and the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, police said.

It is informed that he lived in a hostel room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Jawahar Nagar area, the police said.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: First-Time Candidate Varun Sardesai Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Clinches Victory In Vandre East Against Sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddique
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: First-Time Candidate Varun Sardesai Of Shiv Sena (UBT) Clinches Victory In Vandre East Against Sitting MLA Zeeshan Siddique
Thane Assembly Election Results 2024: From Eknath Shinde To Rais Shaikh, Know Constituency-Wise Winners
Thane Assembly Election Results 2024: From Eknath Shinde To Rais Shaikh, Know Constituency-Wise Winners
VIDEO: Indian Railways Imposes ₹1 Lakh Fine On Catering Service For Overcharging Passengers For Water Bottle; Know How To Register Complain
VIDEO: Indian Railways Imposes ₹1 Lakh Fine On Catering Service For Overcharging Passengers For Water Bottle; Know How To Register Complain
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: 'Poll Results Inexplicable, Level-Playing Field Disturbed In Targeted Manner,' Says Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh; VIDEO
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: 'Poll Results Inexplicable, Level-Playing Field Disturbed In Targeted Manner,' Says Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh; VIDEO
Read Also
8 Overlooked Signs Of Depression Men Shouldn't ignore
article-image

Vivek was taken to hospital where he died during treatment, Sharma said. The safety net installed on the balcony of the boy's room had holes and was found nicked, suggesting it might have been tampered with for the jump, police said.

A forensic team was sent to the spot to collect evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the reason for death, he added.

However, it is yet to be determined if the safety net was damaged or was intentionally tampered with for the jump, the DSP further said.

The body's postmortem will be conducted after the parents arrive, he said, adding that a case will be registered based on their statements.

Read Also
Remember These 7 Quotes For A Carefree & Happy Life
article-image

The killer competition…….

This is the 16th suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year since January, while last year, the city reported 26 such cases.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Aspirant From Madhya Pradesh Dies By Suicide In Kota

JEE Aspirant From Madhya Pradesh Dies By Suicide In Kota

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In Press Colony, Bagmugaliya, Om Nagar...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan November 24: Power To Remain Disrupted In Press Colony, Bagmugaliya, Om Nagar...

Jabalpur Smart City Ltd Suffers ₹1.3 Crore Loss After Pvt Bank Manager Fraudulently Converts Its...

Jabalpur Smart City Ltd Suffers ₹1.3 Crore Loss After Pvt Bank Manager Fraudulently Converts Its...

MP November 23 Weather Updates: It’s A No-Respite November; Night Temperature Dips To Record Low

MP November 23 Weather Updates: It’s A No-Respite November; Night Temperature Dips To Record Low

VIDEO: 5-Foot Long Russell Viper Spotted In Classroom At Govt School In MP; Panic Among Students &...

VIDEO: 5-Foot Long Russell Viper Spotted In Classroom At Govt School In MP; Panic Among Students &...