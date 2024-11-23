JEE Aspirant From Madhya Pradesh Dies By Suicide In Kota |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A student from district Anuupur taking coaching for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in Kota, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of his hostel here, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma said that the 18-year-old student Vivek Kumar, a resident of Annupur in Madhya Pradesh, had been preparing for JEE at a coaching institute here since April. He had allegedly jumped from the sixth floor around midnight.

No suicide note was recovered from his room, and the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained, police said.

It is informed that he lived in a hostel room in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Jawahar Nagar area, the police said.

Vivek was taken to hospital where he died during treatment, Sharma said. The safety net installed on the balcony of the boy's room had holes and was found nicked, suggesting it might have been tampered with for the jump, police said.

A forensic team was sent to the spot to collect evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the reason for death, he added.

However, it is yet to be determined if the safety net was damaged or was intentionally tampered with for the jump, the DSP further said.

The body's postmortem will be conducted after the parents arrive, he said, adding that a case will be registered based on their statements.

This is the 16th suicide by a coaching student in Kota this year since January, while last year, the city reported 26 such cases.