8 Overlooked Signs Of Depression Men Shouldn't ignore

Men face unique challenges when it comes to recognising and addressing depression. They are also less likely to seek help due to societal expectations and the stigma associated with mental health issues. Today, let’s discuss overlooked signs of depression in men. By recognising and addressing these issues, men can improve their mental health and overall well-being.

Dr. Sheryl John Senthilnathan, a consultant psychiatrist at L.H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, says, “Depression is one of the most common mental health problems. Unfortunately, men who have clinical depression may not reach out for help or are unable to recognise that they have depression.”

Loss of interest

A significant loss of interest in activities that were once enjoyable is a common sign of depression. Men may find themselves withdrawing from hobbies, social interactions, or work.

Fatigue or low energy

One of the most common symptoms of depression is persistent feelings of fatigue and low energy levels. Even with adequate rest, individuals experiencing depression may find themselves struggling to get out of bed or complete daily tasks. This fatigue can be so severe that it interferes with work, and social activities, leading to a significant decline in quality of life.

Changes in appetite, sleep

Depression can significantly disrupt sleep patterns and appetite. Individuals experiencing depression may struggle with insomnia, difficulty falling asleep, or waking up frequently throughout the night. Additionally, changes in appetite are common, with some overeating as a way to cope with their emotions, while others may lose their appetite entirely. These sleep and appetite disturbances can further contribute to feelings of fatigue, low energy, and overall discomfort, exacerbating the symptoms of depression.

Suicidal thoughts

The most severe symptoms of depression are having suicidal thoughts. If someone is experiencing it, it is advisable to seek immediate help. Suicide rates in 15-29-year-old Indian men are estimated to be twice that of the global average (25.5 vs 13.1 per 100,000)

“It's important to be vigilant for the changes in behaviour that may indicate depression. Early detection and timely treatment are essential for improving quality of life and preventing tragic outcomes like suicide,” says Dr Senthilnathan.

Irritability, aggression

Men experiencing depression may become more irritable, angry or aggressive. This can manifest as snapping at loved ones, engaging in reckless behaviour or increased conflict.

“Men often experience depression differently than women do. They may exhibit behavioural changes like increased irritability, anger, or withdrawal. They might find themselves snapping at loved ones,” Dr Senthilnathan explains. “It's important to note that depression can present itself in various ways. While some men may experience classic symptoms like sadness and hopelessness, others may exhibit more subtle changes in behaviour.”

Substance abuse

Men may turn to alcohol or drugs as a way to cope with depression, leading to substance abuse problems. If someone suddenly increases the consumption of alcohol or drug use, it could be a sign of underlying depression.

Loss of concentration

Depression can significantly impair cognitive function, making it difficult for individuals to concentrate, remember things, and make decisions. You may find yourselves struggling to focus on tasks, feeling overwhelmed by simple decisions, or experiencing memory lapses. These cognitive difficulties can further exacerbate feelings of frustration and hopelessness, contributing to the cycle of depression.

“Nowadays we see a lot of high functioning depression where they don’t come with sadness but with complaints of difficulty in focus, concentration. They carry out all their responsibilities but not with the same vigour and vitality,” shares Dr. Sheryl.

Physical complaints

Depression can manifest not only in emotional and cognitive symptoms but also in physical ailments. Men with depression may experience a variety of physical complaints, including aches and pains, digestive problems, or chronic fatigue. With more research into depression, we understand that depression is a pro inflammatory disease so can present with inflammation in different organs.

It could aggravate pre-existing metabolic diseases like diabetes, hypertension, thyroid issues These physical symptoms can often be mistaken for other medical conditions, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment. It is important to recognize that depression can have a significant impact on physical health and to seek medical attention if you are experiencing persistent physical issues.

It is crucial for men to be aware of the signs and symptoms of depression and to seek help if they are struggling. By recognising and addressing these issues, men can improve their mental health and overall well-being. Remember, you’re not alone. By seeking help and taking steps to address your mental health, you can overcome depression and lead a more fulfilling life.