Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 8th, 2025, To Sep 14th, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | September 08, 2025
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings success, recognition, and a surge of energy. Expect a wave of communication and invitations, but do not stretch yourself too thin. Love-wise, this is a wonderful time for dating and fresh starts.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this week may feel a little testing, as your confidence and energy could dip. Finances may need extra attention and worries might weigh on your mind. Ground yourself by making clear, fact-based decisions.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week may put you at a crossroads. Clarity might not come easily, and you may have to push past fears to see the truth. Trust your inner compass. Finances call for careful handling.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, pause and some much-needed rest, especially if health has been on your mind. Your intuition and spiritual connection will feel stronger than usual, making this a great time for meditation and reflection.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week puts the spotlight on your career and finances. Work may feel demanding, but you’re laying a solid foundation that will reward you in the long run. Be patient with the pace of financial growth.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week calls for fearless action, bold moves, and creative flair. If you’ve been holding yourself back, now is the moment to charge ahead with renewed energy. Keep your temper in check.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week may feel a little challenging. Pause, breathe, and gather your confidence. Focus on healing from the core. Seek the support of loved ones and invest in self-care.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week is about working hard and celebrating harder. Joyful milestones, or happy occasions could light up your days. Travel, study, or new learning opportunities may also expand your horizons.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week ushers in fresh beginnings filled with clarity, opportunity, and real potential for progress. A new chapter is opening, one that supports steady growth and helps bring your ideas to life.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week is all about fresh starts and bold moves. You may not have every answer yet, but the key is to begin with what you already know. Keep your plans close to your chest until they take shape.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, break free from mental clutter and find calmer emotional ground. Finances look promising. A bonus, raise, or overdue money may come through, giving you a sense of recognition and stability.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week shines a spotlight on love, harmony, and heartfelt connections. On the practical side, you might be nudged out of your comfort zone and it may not seem easy. Financial dealings are also indicated.
