 Janmashtami 2024: Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Decked Up With White Sevanti Flowers For Lord Krishna's Birth (WATCH)
Janmashtami 2024: Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Decked Up With White Sevanti Flowers For Lord Krishna's Birth (WATCH)

Janmashtami 2024: Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple Decked Up With White Sevanti Flowers For Lord Krishna's Birth (WATCH)

The decorations featured a throne made from peacock feather, with beautiful statues of Lord Krishna playing flute.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Garbhagriha and Nandi Mandapam at Mahakaleshwar Temple decorated with flowers | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple has been decked up with colourful flowers on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on Monday.

Garbhagriha of Lord Mahakaleshwar and Nandi Mandapam at Mahakaleshwar temple have been adorned with flowers on Monday. This time, the temple management invited artists from Surat to decorate the temple premises, especially Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) and Nandi Mandapam.

The artists started the work on Sunday and completed the decoration by Monday morning.

article-image

The Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee has brought a unique way to celebrate the birth anniversary of the presiding deity of Lord Mahakaleshwar. This year, the Garbhagriha and the Nandi Mandapam at the Mahakaleshwar Temple have been decorated by artists, especially those from Surat. The artists started their work on Sunday.       

article-image

The decorations featured a throne made from peacock feathers and the entire Garbhagriha and Nandi Mandapam decorated with a variety of flowers including Sevanti to enhance the beauty of the sacred temple. Along with this, the representation of Lord Shri Krishna, Shri Shrinath ji and Lord’s matki (earthen pot) crafted from flowers in Nandi Mandapam.

A large number of devotees gathered at the Mahakal temple on Janmashtami. They were mesmerised to see the beautiful flower work and decorations.

