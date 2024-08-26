Janmashtami 2024: Jabalpur Central Jail Inmates Observe Fast Together, Organize 'Matki Phod' Competition (WATCH)

Janmashtami 2024: Jabalpur Central Jail Inmates Observe Fast Together, Organize 'Matki Phod' Competion | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The prisoners of Jabalpur’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with great enthusiasm on Monday. The prisoners not only observed fast with devotion but also organized a special "Matki Phod" (Pot breaking) competition at jail premises.

The celebration was captured in a video which was liked by the netizens. In the video, the inmates' excitement and energy is clearly visible. The competition was not just a display of devotion but also an opportunity for the inmates to connect with their cultural roots. The devotional evening was a significant part of the event, where the inmates sang bhajans (devotional songs) and praised the glory of Lord Krishna.

FP Photo

589 inmates observed fast together

In the event, 589 inmates observed a fast. A ‘Matki Phod’ competition was also held, where the inmates participated with great zeal, despite the rain. They used umbrellas and blindfolds while attempting to break the pot, which added to the uniqueness of the event.

FP Photo

This celebration was not only a step towards the mental and spiritual well-being of the inmates but also an effort to reintegrate them into mainstream society. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Jail Superintendent Madan Kamlesh said that such events help spread positivity among the inmates and inspire them to rejoin society. The jail administration is continuously striving to bring about positive changes in the lives of the inmates through such initiatives.

“Overall, the Krishna Janmashtami celebration brought new energy and joy to the lives of the inmates,” he concluded