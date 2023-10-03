Jan Seva Mitras Should Work For Public Welfare As a Dedicated Public Servant And Vigilant Sentinel: CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that young Jan Seva Mitras are playing a important role in the development and public welfare of the country and the state.

This scheme was launched with the idea of connecting the youth as a link between the public and the administration. This is probably the largest government internship programme in the country.

Chief Ministers of other states are also taking interest in this scheme and many states are making programmes similar to it. Chief Minister Chouhan was holding a virtual dialogue with the Jan Seva Mitras of the state from Samatva Bhavan in Bhopal today.

Read Also Bhopal: Dow Chemical Skips Court Hearing On 1984 Gas Tragedy

Jan Seva Mitras should also give feedback regarding problems faced in implementation of schemes

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Jan Seva Mitras are doing better work in the districts and the echo of their work is being heard.

While remaining alert and active, the youth should ensure that the needy people are provided benefits of the schemes by connecting them with various plans.

If any problem arises in the implementation of the schemes, then give feedback to the government and administration.

One Jan Seva Mitra has to be made for every 50 houses, the target is to make 3 lakh Jan Seva Mitras in the state. As vigilant sentinels and dedicated public servants, they have to work for social change.

Successful implementation of Ladli Bahna Yojana in a short time demonstrates the administration's commitment towards public welfare

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the successful implementation of Ladli Bahana Yojana in a short time reveals the commitment of the state administration for public welfare.

Jan Sevaks have done the unique work of motivating 11 lakh people through WhatsApp groups at Gram Panchayat level and more than 21 lakh women through Mahila Chaupal to join the public welfare schemes and other initiatives of the state.

Public servants have a key role in scripting the new development story of Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also MP Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall In Some Districts Before Monsoon Bids Farewell This Weekend

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)