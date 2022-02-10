Jabalpur: Woman set on fire for dowry; police arrest husband, brother-in-law

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman sustained severe burn injuries after her husband allegedly set her on fire in her house at Naya Mohalla, Sihora, Jabalpur on Wednesday, the police said.

The victim, Anjali Choudhary, has been admitted to the government hospital sihora where her condition was said to be critical, the police said.

According to Sihora police station in charge Girish Durve, the victim told police that she had married to Neeraj Sihora, a resident of Ghanakala three months ago. After a few days of her marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for dowry. Her Husband used to have disputes and also doubted her character.

She further told police that on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, her husband came and started arguing with her. At the same time, her brother-in-law Dheeraj, mother-in-law and aunt-mother-in-law also came there and started abusing her. They said to burn her. After that her husband poured kerosene oil on her and set her on fire.

Durve said that a case has been registered against the accused. The police arrested her husband and her brother-in-law. Efforts were on to nab the mother-in-law Subhadra Bai and aunt mother-in-law Gujrati Bai, Durve added.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 10:24 AM IST