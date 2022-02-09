Jabalpur: Only paperless to be issued to electricity consumers in state, says Energy Secretary Sanjay Dubey

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is going to become the first state in the country where only paperless bills will be issued to electricity consumers.

Aiming to save the cost of printing on paper, make electricity billing transparent, and get the electricity bill paid soon, the system of paperless electricity bills will be implemented in the entire state.

State Energy Secretary Sanjay Dubey took the decision while holding a review meeting of power companies in Jabalpur today.

According to Energy Secretary Sanjay Dubey, the system of paperless billing will bring revolutionary changes in the power sector, benefiting both electricity consumers and companies.

"Along with their meter readings, consumers will be given instant bills through text messages and WhatsApp, email on mobile, which will also include the link of bill payment. Paperless bills will be given to the consumers in PDF format, which they can also use as address proof if needed," said Dubey.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:32 PM IST