Jabalpur: Woman cop accuses Inspector of rape, creates ruckus at police station

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman constable in Jabalpur created ruckus at Kotwali police station, accusing an inspector rank police officer of rape, sources said on Thursday.

The woman constable who reached Kotwali police station Wednesday afternoon threatened that she would commit suicide if action was not taken against the inspector Sandeep Aayachi.

Aayachi is posted as in-charge of Barhi police station in Katni district. The woman claimed that the inspector was keeping her as his wife when he posted in Jabalpur and raped her on many occasions.

The woman also claimed that she was pregnant and her delivery was scheduled in the next few months.

Sources said that the complainant, before reaching Kotwali police station, went to Aayashi’s residence in Jabalpur and created a ruckus. There, she too threatened to commit suicide.

On getting information, senior police officers including inspector general of police (IG), Umesh Joga instructed the Kotwali police station in-charge to conduct a probe into the matter and take action accordingly.

Meanwhile, Aayachi’s wife also approached the Kotwali police station and lodged a complaint against the woman that she was blackmailing her husband.

Superintendent of police (SP), Jabalpur, Siddharth Bahuguna said that a probe had been ordered into the matter and soon, action would be taken as per probe reporter.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Robbery attempt at Silver Finance Bank

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 01:02 PM IST