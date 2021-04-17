Jabalpur: Two held for ATM cash withdrawal fraud worth over Rs 92 lakh

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested in an ATM cash withdrawal fraud amounting to Rs 92.39 lakh in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested Shakir Hussain (30) and Inzamam-ul-Haq (24), both residents of Harayana's Nuh district, while three other accused are at large, city superintendent of police (Omti) R D Bharadwaj said.

The police have seized 86 ATM cards of various banks, three PAN cards, three Aadhaar cards, a cheque book, Rs 11,500 cash and three mobile phones from the accused, the official said.

The fraud came to light after a manager with the State Bank of India (SBI) lodged a complaint with the police that some Axis Bank customers were allegedly withdrawing money from SBI ATMs and later making false complaints to the bank to refund the money though they had already withdrawn the sum from ATMs, he said.