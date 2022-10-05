Jabalpur: Police officials perform shastra puja on Dussehra

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police officials performed shastra puja on Vijaya Dashami on Wednesday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jabalpur zone, Umesh Joga, Deputy Inspector General of police, Jabalpur range, RRS Parihar, Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur, Siddharth Bahuguna, Jabalpur collector Dr Illayaraja T and other police personnel joined the puja.

The police personnel present on the occasion opened celebratory rounds of fire in the air after worship and extended greetings to all the officials, employees and people. 

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) MadhurkarChowkikar, Guard Inspector Saurav Tiwari and other officials posted in the Jabalpur police line were also present. 

article-image

