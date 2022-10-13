Jabalpur: Online-betting gang busted in city; around Rs 11.45 L seized

Represntative Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An online betting gang was busted under Madan Mahal police station limits in Jabalpur on Wednesday late evening. The police also recovered around Rs 11.45 L and eight mobile phones from the spot. The gang was running behind Hotel Gulzar in the city. The action was jointly carried out by the Madan Mahal Police and Crime Branch. The police arrested Shani Nagapal and other three accomplices named Govind Chaudhary, Rajendra and Gopal from the spot. CSP Prabhat Shukla said that he had received information that online betting was running behind Hotel Gulzar for a few days. Following which a joint team of Crime Branch and Madan Mahal Police raided the spot under the direction of Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna. The police arrested the four accused and seized around Rs 11.45 L and eight mobile phones from the spot. A case was registered under relevant section against the accused and investigation was on to ascertain the links of the accused, Shukla added.