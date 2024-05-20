 CM Mohan Yadav To Review Departments’ Performance Next Month
CM Mohan Yadav To Review Departments’ Performance Next Month

CM’s secretariat begins preparations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 08:16 AM IST
article-image
Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is going to do department-wise reviews of work from the next month after the announcement ofLok Sabha election results. Because of the parliamentary election, the functioning of the state government has stopped for two months. Yadav has decided to review the progress of important projects and discuss how to tighten the grip on the departments after June 4.

The budget session in the state assembly will be held next month, and, before this, Yadav will review the progress of important projects. The Urban Development Department is getting ready to issue the draft Master Plan of Bhopal.

A presentation of the Master Plan will soon be made before Yadav. A presentation of the new bypass road in Bhopal will also be made before him. The cabinet approved the new bypass plan before the assembly election, but Yadav held it back. The plan may be made afresh after its presentation before him.

Likewise, the work for setting up solar plants in Agar and Susner has to start, so a presentation about it will be made before the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister is also going to review the progress of the situation of drinking water and the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission project. The Chief Minister’s Secretariat and the Chief Secretary are preparing the papers for the work to be done in the coming days.

