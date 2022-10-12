e-Paper Get App
Jabalpur: International training on 'Next Generation OTN and Application to 5G Transport' begins in district

Jabalpur: International training on ‘Next Generation OTN and Application to 5G Transport’ begins in district

BSNL is also preparing to provide 5G services soon

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
article-image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A week long international training on Next Generation OTN and Application to 5G transport began at Bhimrao Ambedkar Institute of Telecom Trading in Jabalpur on Wednesday. It is Asia's largest international level Telecom Training Centre located in the district.

The representatives of around eights counties which include China, Thailand, Bhutan, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Srilanka and Samoa, have arrived in the district to participate in the training program. The representatives of these countries will exchange technology information in the program.

Chief General Manager of the organisation, Manish Shukla said that a discussion would be held to improve the 5G technology and challenges faced in different areas during the program. Delegates from eight countries were brainstorming to make 5G technology useful in daily life.

The BSNL is also preparing to provide 5G services in coming days, Shukla added.

