Jabalpur Municipal Corporation razes dairy running on government land

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur Municipal Corporation (JMC) team razed an illegally constructed dairy, which was operating on government land, situated on National Highway connecting Jabalpur to Mandla district. The land was illegally acquired by the brothers of a history sheeter, Abdul Razzaq, who set up a dairy on the spot.

According to the Police, the cost of the 10, 500 square feet of government land is worth Rs 2 crore, which was illegally acquired by history-sheeter Abdul Razzaq’s four brothers, namely Riyaz, Abbas, Mehmood and Shahbuddin. The accused had built a shed on the spot and set up a dairy. Taking cognisance Jabalpur collector Illayaraja T, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna and JMC Commissioner Ashish Varishth along with their teams reached the location to demolish the illegally-built dairy and remove encroachment from the land.

Speculating an altercation during the action, Additional Collector Namah Shivay Arjaria, SDM Rishabh Jain and other officials were present.

