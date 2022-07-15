Jabalpur: Medical Science University declares two professors ‘incompetent’ for its work

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University has declared two professors as ‘incompetent’ for the entire work of the university. The decision came regarding the BAMS paper leak that occurred on June 10.

The registrar of the university, Dr Prabhat Budhauliya has issued a notice for the same. The two professor include Dr Umesh Sinha, associate professor of government medical college, Ratlam and Dr Nidhi Shrivastava, reader of government ayurveda college, Jabalpur.

Notably, the examination of Anatomy subject of BAMS was scheduled to be held on June 10 from 11 am to 2 pm. But the irregularity of paper leak was reported in a connivance of the operators of private ayurveda colleges.

Controller of Examinations Dr Sachin Kuchaya had made Dr Nidhi Srivastava a paper setter and set the first paper of Anatomy subject. According to reports, the question paper is never moderated by the paper setter. But Nidhi was made the moderator of the Anatomy subject paper against the rules.

On the other hand, the MP Students Union has raised an objection and questioned when would the action be taken against assistant registrar Dr Pankaj Budhaulia and Controller of Examination, Dr Sachin. Both of them had an important role in the matter and they were responsible for the paper leak, the students union added.