Bhopal News: Dog Dispute Turns Violent, Case Registered Against Ten | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A petty dispute over a pet dog degenerated into a violent clash between two families at Malikheda under Chhola Mandir police station limits on Friday evening.

An FIR has been registered around a dozen people for assault, rioting and other serious offenses, police said.

According to reports, 35-year-old Ramlal Gond objected to keeping a pet dog by his neighbor Ramgopal, as it was tied to a long rope that caused disturbance and obstructed the pathway. It is alleged that when Ramlal requested that the rope be shortened, Ramgopal’s sister Shakun got angry and unleashed the dog. The dog attacked Ramlal while biting him on his hands.

In retaliation, Ramlal reportedly struck Shakun with a stick injuring her hand. The situation worsened when Shakun allegedly abused Ramlal, demanded money for treatment and called her relatives. Soon after, about dozen people allegedly stormed Ramlal’s house, vandalised property and assaulted him, his wife, other family members and even his minor daughters.

The injured Ramlal lodged a complaint, following which police registered an FIR against Ramgopal, Shriram, Lallan, Shakun Vishwakarma and others. Police officials said medical examinations have been conducted and further investigation is underway.