Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Dog Dispute Turns Violent, Case Registered Against Ten | AI Generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A petty dispute over a pet dog degenerated into a violent clash between two families at Malikheda under Chhola Mandir police station limits on Friday evening.

An FIR has been registered around a dozen people for assault, rioting and other serious offenses, police said.

Bhopal News: Woman Loses ₹25 Lakh To ‘Daya Nayak’ Gang; Crooks Pose As TRAI Officials And...
article-image

According to reports, 35-year-old Ramlal Gond objected to keeping a pet dog by his neighbor Ramgopal, as it was tied to a long rope that caused disturbance and obstructed the pathway. It is alleged that when Ramlal requested that the rope be shortened, Ramgopal’s sister Shakun got angry and unleashed the dog. The dog attacked Ramlal while biting him on his hands.

In retaliation, Ramlal reportedly struck Shakun with a stick injuring her hand. The situation worsened when Shakun allegedly abused Ramlal, demanded money for treatment and called her relatives. Soon after, about dozen people allegedly stormed Ramlal’s house, vandalised property and assaulted him, his wife, other family members and even his minor daughters.

Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner
Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner
Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Redevelopment Of 75-Year-Old Municipal Buildings In Lower Parel, Says Tenants Cannot Wait Endlessly
Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Redevelopment Of 75-Year-Old Municipal Buildings In Lower Parel, Says Tenants Cannot Wait Endlessly
Maharashtra Politics: Proposal To Unite Rival Shiv Sena Factions For Solapur Rally Sparks Political Storm
Maharashtra Politics: Proposal To Unite Rival Shiv Sena Factions For Solapur Rally Sparks Political Storm
Nala Sopara Shocker: Mother Arrested For Killing 15-Year-Old Daughter Ambika In Santosh Bhuvan Area
Nala Sopara Shocker: Mother Arrested For Killing 15-Year-Old Daughter Ambika In Santosh Bhuvan Area

The injured Ramlal lodged a complaint, following which police registered an FIR against Ramgopal, Shriram, Lallan, Shakun Vishwakarma and others. Police officials said medical examinations have been conducted and further investigation is underway.

