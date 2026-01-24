Bhopal News: Encroachments Return Within 2 Days Of Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s Drive | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s repeated drives against encroachment in the old city markets appear to be yielding only temporary results as illegal extensions and roadside vending returned within two days of clearance operations.

Chowk Bazaar, one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs, once again stands congested, raising questions over the effectiveness and sustainability of civic enforcement.

A ground survey conducted by Free Press across Chowk Bazaar including Nadeem Road, Ibrahim Pura and Lakhera Pura on Friday and Saturday revealed that encroachments had resurfaced just 24 hours after they were removed on January 21. Though civic teams had cleared the streets and seized goods, the area soon reverted to its earlier state.

Heavy enforcement, short-lived impact

On Thursday, BMC teams carried out a four-hour anti-encroachment drive near Moti Masjid, Unani Shifakhana, Marwari Road and behind Jain temple. During the operation, more than three truckloads of illegally placed goods were seized and civic officials displayed strict enforcement.

The previous day, the municipal corporation had seized around 10 truckloads of goods from Chowk Bazaar. On Thursday morning, a team comprising nearly 40 officers and employees arrived at the market, triggering panic among shopkeepers. Areas such as Nadeem Press Road, Chintaman Chowk and around Jama Masjid witnessed hurried scenes as shop owners quickly removed temporary setups from footpaths.

Encroachments reappear within hours

Despite the scale of the operation, the impact proved fleeting. Within just two hours of action near Unani Shifakhana and Jama Masjid, temporary counters, carts and shop extensions began reappearing at the same spots. By afternoon, several lanes looked much the same as before the drive.

Quote

“Drive continued and would also be conducted on Saturday in the busiest markets of the old city. Four truckloads of goods were seized from the old city markets, along with various other materials from other locations.”

Shailendra Singh Bhadoriya, BMC anti-encroachment officer